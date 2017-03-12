Abbas: Reason for all world’s disasters is “occupation”

Mahmoud Abbas:

“The reason for all of the disasters”

in the world is the “occupation”

Abbas believes Israel's entire existence is an “occupation”

- since being established in 1948

Itamar Marcus and Nan Jacques Zilberdik

In a recent speech, Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas stated that the Israeli “occupation” is the reason for all disasters in the world:









“The international community is becoming more and more convinced that the occupation of the Palestinian state by Israel is the reason for all the disasters that the region and the world are suffering from...”

[Official PA TV, March 12, 2017]

Abbas’ statement echoes the antisemitic teachings of a religious scholar on official PA TV, Imad Hamato, who Abbas has also endorsed by appointing him dean of a system of schools. Palestinian Media Watch reported on a lesson in Islam where Hamato taught that the Jews are the reason for all of humanity’s problems:

"Humanity will never live in comfort as long as the Jews are causing devastating corruption throughout the land. Humanity will never live in peace or fortune or tranquility as long as they are corrupting the land. An old man told me: If a fish in the sea fights with another fish, I am sure the Jews are behind it."

[Official PA TV, Feb. 27, 2015 and Feb. 25, 2016]

In another interview, Abbas recently clarified what he means by Israeli "occupation" - saying it has lasted “70 years” - i.e., since Israel was established in 1948.

“I told him [US President Donald Trump] that we hope that he will find a solution to the Palestinian issue after 70 years of occupation that will be based on two states, a Palestinian state that will live in security and peace alongside the State of Israel."

[Al-Watan, (Qatar), March 16, 2017]

Again Abbas is showing that he does not recognize Israel in any borders. The entire State of Israel is an "occupation."

Palestinian Media Watch has shown that the PA and Fatah routinely present all of Israel as "Palestine" and all of Israel as an “occupation”.

PA and Fatah leaders and media also often voice the libel that Israel/the Jews are responsible for crises in the world and world terror .

The following are longer excerpts of Abbas’ statements:

Speech by Abbas at the celebration of the formulation of the Public Service Ethics Code





PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas: “The international community is becoming more and more convinced that the occupation of the Palestinian state by Israel is the reason for all the disasters that the region and the world are suffering from, and that without a just solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with the two-state solution - which is included in the Arab Peace Initiative - and the relevant resolutions of the [UN] Security Council, neither peace, nor security, nor stability will be achieved, and the region will remain exposed to very difficult possibilities, especially in light of the growth of the phenomenon of terror and extremism, which we condemn and are fighting against with all of our strength.”

[Official PA TV, March 12, 2017]

Excerpt of interview with Abbas:





[Q:] "We will begin with the main event, and that is the phone conversation that American President Donald Trump had with you, and your important meeting with his Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt. What was said in your first conversation with the US president, and did his conversation constitute a plan to eliminate the Palestinian cause, and not to resolve it?"

[PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas:] "This was the first time I spoke with Trump. He told me at the beginning of the conversation that he has heard much about me and he wants to invite me to visit the White House. I told him that I am ready to come at any time that suits him, and the conversation, which was not long but which was warm, ended. I told him that we hope that he will find a solution to the Palestinian issue after 70 years of occupation that will be based on two states, a Palestinian state that will live in security and peace alongside the State of Israel."

[Al-Watan, (Qatar), March 16, 2017]



